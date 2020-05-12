Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Callon (CPE), Spark Energy (SPKE) and Vaalco Energy (EGY)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Callon (CPE), Spark Energy (SPKE) and Vaalco Energy (EGY).

Callon (CPE)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Callon, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -35.1% and a 17.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.02.

Spark Energy (SPKE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on Spark Energy yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.5% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Spark Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Vaalco Energy (EGY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy today and set a price target of p130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #1789 out of 6562 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaalco Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.70.

