Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and PBF Energy (PBF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and PBF Energy (PBF).

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -22.7% and a 19.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.14, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

PBF Energy (PBF)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.21, close to its 52-week low of $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.56, representing a 40.3% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.50 price target.

