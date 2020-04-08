Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF) and Unitil (UTL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), MEG Energy (MEGEF) and Unitil (UTL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.93.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 40.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.90, which is a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Unitil (UTL)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unitil with a $59.50 average price target.

