Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Crew Energy (OtherCWEGF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Crew Energy (CWEGF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report issued on December 14, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 80.6% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners with a $35.92 average price target, implying a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Crew Energy (CWEGF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy on December 14 and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.47, close to its 52-week high of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.48, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on December 11, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.75 price target.

