Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Matador Resources (MTDR) and Ovintiv (OVV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Matador Resources (MTDR) and Ovintiv (OVV).

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.74.

Matador Resources (MTDR)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.8% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $11.89 average price target, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, MKM Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Ovintiv (OVV)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $11.58, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

