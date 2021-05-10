Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Delek US Holdings (DK) and Parex Resources (OtherPARXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Delek US Holdings (DK) and Parex Resources (PARXF).

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure on May 6 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.52, close to its 52-week high of $55.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report issued on May 6, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.93, close to its 52-week high of $27.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $26.09 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Parex Resources (PARXF)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources on May 7 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.25.

Stanton has an average return of 13.1% when recommending Parex Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #6207 out of 7498 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parex Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.84, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Haywood also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.