Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO).

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.55, close to its 52-week high of $56.31.

Bastien has an average return of 21.8% when recommending Brookfield Infrastructure.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1039 out of 7271 analysts.

Brookfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.41, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Imperial Oil (IMO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil today and set a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 51.8% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Imperial Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $22.31, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.