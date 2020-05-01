Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Black Hills (BKH) and IdaCorp (IDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Black Hills (BKH) and IdaCorp (IDA).

Black Hills (BKH)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Black Hills today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.62.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 52.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Hills is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.33, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IdaCorp (IDA)

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Buy rating on IdaCorp today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and Nextera Energy Partners.

IdaCorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.