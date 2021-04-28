Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Black Hills (BKH) and DTE Energy (DTE)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Black Hills (BKH) and DTE Energy (DTE).

Black Hills (BKH)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Black Hills, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 75.9% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Centerpoint Energy, and Sempra Energy.

Black Hills has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00.

DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released today, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on DTE Energy, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.39, close to its 52-week high of $141.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, South Jersey Industries, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for DTE Energy with a $140.75 average price target.

