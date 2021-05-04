Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Baytex Energy (OtherBTEGF), SM Energy (SM) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Baytex Energy (BTEGF), SM Energy (SM) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).

Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy on April 30 and set a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.55, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.75 price target.

SM Energy (SM)

In a report issued on April 30, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SM Energy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.52, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

SM Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.83, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources on April 29 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.41, implying a 45.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

