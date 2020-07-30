Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Baytex Energy (BTE) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Baytex Energy (BTE) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Baytex Energy (BTE)

National Bank analyst Dan Payne maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy today and set a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, and Kelt Exploration.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.53, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.70 price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #3239 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.74, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$2.25 price target.

