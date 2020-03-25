Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Atmos Energy (ATO) and Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Atmos Energy (ATO) and Brigham Minerals (MNRL).

Atmos Energy (ATO)

Barclays analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Sell rating on Atmos Energy yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.59.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Atmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.86.

Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -29.0% and a 22.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Brigham Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25, implying a 140.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

