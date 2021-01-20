Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Atlantic Power (AT) and Ovintiv (OVV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Atlantic Power (AT) and Ovintiv (OVV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Atlantic Power (AT)

TD Securities analyst TD Newcrest downgraded Atlantic Power to Hold on January 18 and set a price target of C$3.03. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.96, close to its 52-week high of $3.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.85, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.03 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.