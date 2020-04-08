Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: ARC Resources (OtherAETUF), Emera (OtherEMRAF) and NextEra Energy (NEE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ARC Resources (AETUF), Emera (EMRAF) and NextEra Energy (NEE) with bullish sentiments.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report issued on April 6, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $7.00 average price target.

Emera (EMRAF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Emera yesterday and set a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.24.

Kwan has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Emera.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #222 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Emera with a $43.65 average price target, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$59.00 price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $228.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $259.17 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

