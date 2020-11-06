Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: ARC Resources (OtherAETUF) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ARC Resources (AETUF) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) with bullish sentiments.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.2% and a 25.6% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

ARC Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.69, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Goodrich Petroleum, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.78, close to its 52-week high of $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Goodrich Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.