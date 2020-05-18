Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Apache (APA), Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apache (APA), Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apache (APA)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Apache on May 13 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 30.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $11.75 average price target, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Extraction Oil & Gas on May 13 and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Extraction Oil & Gas with a $0.70 average price target.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal on May 14 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HCC: