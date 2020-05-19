Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Apache (APA), EQT (EQT) and Marathon Oil (MRO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apache (APA), EQT (EQT) and Marathon Oil (MRO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apache (APA)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 32.5% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Chesapeake Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $11.75 average price target, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

EQT (EQT)

In a report released today, Mark Carlucci from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on EQT, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.14, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report released today, Mark Lear from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.7% and a 29.7% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $6.08, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

