Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Apache (APA) and Black Hills (BKH)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apache (APA) and Black Hills (BKH).

Apache (APA)

In a report released yesterday, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $13.27 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Black Hills (BKH)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Black Hills today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.52.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 66.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Black Hills has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.20, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

