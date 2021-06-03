Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: APA (APA) and Vistra Energy (VST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on APA (APA) and Vistra Energy (VST) with bullish sentiments.

APA (APA)

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on APA, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.52, close to its 52-week high of $23.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for APA with a $25.46 average price target, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Vistra Energy (VST)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.75, close to its 52-week low of $15.47.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 68.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $22.17 average price target.

