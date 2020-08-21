Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Whiting Petroleum (WLL).

Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

In a report issued on March 18, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Whiting Petroleum. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 26.1% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Berry Petroleum.

The the analyst consensus on Whiting Petroleum is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WLL: