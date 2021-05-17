Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Uniper SE (UNPRF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Uniper SE (UNPRF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on May 6, Sam Arie from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Uniper SE, with a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.

Arie has an average return of 6.7% when recommending Uniper SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Arie is ranked #1291 out of 7510 analysts.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.56, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on April 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR30.30 price target.

