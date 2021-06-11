Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and TotalEnergies (TOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TotalEnergies (TOT) with bullish sentiments.

TotalEnergies (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on March 30 and set a price target of EUR47.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #2982 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TotalEnergies with a $60.24 average price target, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR46.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.