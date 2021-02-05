Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Suncor Energy (SU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Suncor Energy (SU) with bullish sentiments.

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.16.

Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.07, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

