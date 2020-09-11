Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR).

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras on July 14. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras with a $12.55 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.