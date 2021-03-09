Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) with bullish sentiments.

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas on February 10 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.76, close to its 52-week high of $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 42.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Northern Oil And Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NOG: