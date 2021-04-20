Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) with bullish sentiments.

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas on April 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Southwestern Energy.

Northern Oil And Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

