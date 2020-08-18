Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Husky Energy (HUSKF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Husky Energy (HUSKF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Husky Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.47, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

