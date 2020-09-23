Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and H2O Innovation (HEOFF) with bullish sentiments.

H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

In a report released yesterday, Desjardins from Desjardins initiated coverage with a Buy rating on H2O Innovation. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.94, close to its 52-week high of $0.98.

The the analyst consensus on H2O Innovation is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

