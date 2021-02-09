Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Exxon Mobil (XOM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $45.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.23.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.13, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.50 price target.

