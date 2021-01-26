Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG).

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

In a report issued on August 30, William S. Thompson from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Extraction Oil & Gas, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked #6207 out of 7257 analysts.

Extraction Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold.

