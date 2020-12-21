Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Callon (CPE)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Callon (CPE).

Callon (CPE)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Sell rating on Callon on December 10 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.9% and a 28.2% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.63, a -31.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CPE: