Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) with bullish sentiments.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas on January 22 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.29, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.