Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and BP (BP)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on BP on August 4 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

BP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.63, representing a 42.3% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

