Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and Antero Resources (AR)

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Antero Resources (AR).

Antero Resources (AR)

In a report issued on July 30, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Antero Resources. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Resources with a $2.94 average price target.

