Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and American Electric Power (AEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and American Electric Power (AEP) with bullish sentiments.

American Electric Power (AEP)

Edward Jones analyst Edward Jones initiated coverage with a Buy rating on American Electric Power yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.00.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.78, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

