Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: and AltaGas (ATGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and AltaGas (ATGFF) with bullish sentiments.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report released yesterday, AltaCorp Captial from ATB Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.51.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $17.13 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on December 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.