Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: American Water (AWK), NuVista Energy (OtherNUVSF) and Vine Energy (VEI)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Water (AWK), NuVista Energy (NUVSF) and Vine Energy (VEI).

American Water (AWK)

In a report issued on May 14, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Water, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $151.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

American Water has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.71, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report issued on May 17, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $2.55 average price target, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Vine Energy (VEI)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Vine Energy yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.25, close to its 52-week high of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 43.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Vine Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.92.

