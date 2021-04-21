Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: American Water (AWK), Diamondback (FANG) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Water (AWK), Diamondback (FANG) and Phillips 66 (PSX) with bullish sentiments.

American Water (AWK)

In a report issued on April 19, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Water, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $161.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and American Electric Power.

American Water has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.00.

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report issued on April 19, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.44, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Evercore ISI also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.36, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

