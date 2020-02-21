Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: American Electric Power (AEP) and Eversource Energy (ES)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Electric Power (AEP) and Eversource Energy (ES) with bullish sentiments.

American Electric Power (AEP)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Ali Agha maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.94, close to its 52-week high of $104.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Agha is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 76.2% success rate. Agha covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Edison International, Centerpoint Energy, and Pnm Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Electric Power with a $105.50 average price target, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Eversource Energy (ES)

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on Eversource Energy today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.31, close to its 52-week high of $99.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Consolidated Edison, NextEra Energy, and Sempra Energy.

Eversource Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.67, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

