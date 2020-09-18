Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ameren (AEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) and Delek US Holdings (DK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Ameren (AEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) and Delek US Holdings (DK).

Ameren (AEE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ameren, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Ameren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.20.

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Eversource Energy, and Avangrid.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Consolidated Edison with a $76.83 average price target.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Delek US Holdings today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains All American.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.69.

