Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ameren (AEE) and Targa Resources (TRGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Ameren (AEE) and Targa Resources (TRGP).

Ameren (AEE)

In a report released today, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ameren. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Edison International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameren is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.00.

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Hold rating on Targa Resources today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Blum covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Targa Resources with a $22.20 average price target.

