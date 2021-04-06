Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), MEG Energy (MEGEF) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey reiterated a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week high of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.99.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy reiterated a Buy rating on MEG Energy today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $6.51 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.50 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.17, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

