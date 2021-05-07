Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), CMS Energy (CMS) and Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), CMS Energy (CMS) and Hollyfrontier (HFC).

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report issued on May 3, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $3.24 average price target.

CMS Energy (CMS)

In a report issued on May 4, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

CMS Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.43, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hollyfrontier with a $40.14 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

