Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), Baytex Energy (OtherBTEGF) and CMS Energy (CMS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Baytex Energy (BTEGF) and CMS Energy (CMS).

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.78, close to its 52-week high of $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Parex Resources, and Frontera Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.11, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy, with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.19, close to its 52-week high of $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 41.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.28.

CMS Energy (CMS)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on CMS Energy, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Sempra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.