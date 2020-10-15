Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), Apache (APA) and Continental Resources (CLR)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Apache (APA) and Continental Resources (CLR).

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas on October 13 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Advantage Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.38, representing a 54.1% upside. In a report issued on October 8, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apache (APA)

In a report issued on October 12, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.9% and a 29.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apache is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.08.

Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report issued on October 12, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $17.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.