Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF), Apache (APA) and Baytex Energy (OtherBTEGF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Apache (APA) and Baytex Energy (BTEGF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.68 average price target, which is a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

Apache (APA)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Apache yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 34.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $14.90 average price target, a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy, with a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.61, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.75 price target.

