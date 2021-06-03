Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Advantage Oil & Gas (OtherAAVVF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) with bullish sentiments.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.83.

McNiven has an average return of 89.4% when recommending Advantage Oil & Gas.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #699 out of 7540 analysts.

Advantage Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.62, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of C$78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.93, close to its 52-week high of $55.75.

Bastien has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Brookfield Infrastructure.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #581 out of 7540 analysts.

Brookfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.20.

