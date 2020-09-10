Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (ZS) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZS) and Verint Systems (VRNT) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Zscaler today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.33, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 77.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verint Systems with a $58.00 average price target.

