Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (ZS) and Open Lending (LPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZS) and Open Lending (LPRO) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Zscaler has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.62, representing a 21.7% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.75, close to its 52-week high of $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.63, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.