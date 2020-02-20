Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Zscaler (ZS) and GSX Techedu (GSX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zscaler (ZS) and GSX Techedu (GSX).

Zscaler (ZS)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Zscaler yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $63.29 average price target.

GSX Techedu (GSX)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on GSX Techedu yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.98, close to its 52-week high of $45.36.

Zhao has an average return of 248.0% when recommending GSX Techedu.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is ranked #554 out of 5992 analysts.

GSX Techedu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

